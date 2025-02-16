Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $416.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.02 and its 200 day moving average is $386.47. The company has a market cap of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

