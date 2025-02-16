Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

ANF opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.00. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

