Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $368.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $368.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $344.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.19.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

