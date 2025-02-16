Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) CEO Buys $32,894.40 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) CEO Max C. Wygod acquired 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $32,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,415. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Forian Trading Up 30.1 %

FORA stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.35 million, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.06. Forian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forian in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Forian by 2.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 269,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forian by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Forian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forian

Forian Inc provides a suite of data management capabilities, and information and analytics solutions to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers in the healthcare and related industries. It develops commercial, real world evidence (RWE), and market access solutions and proprietary data-driven insights, as well as offers data management solutions.

