Insider Selling: Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC) Major Shareholder Sells $43,170.52 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $43,170.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 995,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,208. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 11th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,572 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $7,419.84.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.72.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading ( NASDAQ:JCTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

