Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $77,877.45 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $77,877.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,492,649.01. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $88,676.16.
- On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $48,587.15.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $111,453.75.
- On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $149,017.23.
- On Thursday, January 23rd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,470 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $187,428.60.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,901 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $146,426.35.
- On Friday, January 17th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,861 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $89,300.96.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 8,857 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $99,021.26.
- On Monday, January 6th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 140 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,682.80.
Boston Omaha Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BOC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $478.42 million, a P/E ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha
About Boston Omaha
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Omaha
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.