Christopher J. Stephens Purchases 5,000 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,253.78. This represents a 83.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $587.57 million, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.