Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $394,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $270.82 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.