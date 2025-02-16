Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $383,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Booking by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,044.43.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,919.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,499.93.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.