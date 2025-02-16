REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.45.

RGNX opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $361.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.29. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,892,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after buying an additional 323,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,136,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,206 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

