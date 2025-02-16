Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 14,488.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $44.12.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,449 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,099. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Toast from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

