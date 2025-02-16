Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Receives C$3.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.46.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXB shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.
Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.
