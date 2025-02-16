Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after buying an additional 603,067 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 71,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

