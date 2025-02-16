Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ZYBT)

Zhengye Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:ZYBT – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 17th. Zhengye Biotechnology had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Zhengye Biotechnology Stock Performance

Zhengye Biotechnology stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Zhengye Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Zhengye Biotechnology Company Profile

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is a veterinary vaccine manufacturer which encompasses research, development, manufacturing and sales of veterinary vaccines, with a focus on livestock vaccine principally in China. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited is based in Jilin, China.

