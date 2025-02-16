Michael Lindsell Acquires 55 Shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of £864.96 ($1,088.68) per share, with a total value of £47,572.80 ($59,877.66).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 45 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £842.71 ($1,060.68) per share, with a total value of £37,921.95 ($47,730.59).

On Monday, January 20th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £822.40 ($1,035.12) per share, with a total value of £41,120 ($51,755.82).

On Friday, January 17th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of £817.53 ($1,028.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,876.50 ($51,449.34).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of £807.60 ($1,016.49) per share, with a total value of £40,380 ($50,824.42).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Michael Lindsell bought 40 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £734.44 ($924.41) per share, with a total value of £29,377.60 ($36,976.21).

On Friday, December 6th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £738 ($928.89) per share, with a total value of £36,900 ($46,444.30).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LTI opened at GBX 863.35 ($10.87) on Friday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 692 ($8.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 903.12 ($11.37). The firm has a market cap of £172.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 809.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 777.59.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 2,484 ($31.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 82.49%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

