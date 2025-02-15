Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 136,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Up 17.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. 107.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

