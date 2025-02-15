Secure Property Development & Investment (LON:SPDI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.19 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Secure Property Development & Investment shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 40,000 shares.
Secure Property Development & Investment Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.
Secure Property Development & Investment Company Profile
Secure Property Development and Investment plc is an AIM listed property development and investment company focused on the South East European markets. The Company's strategy is focused on generating healthy investment returns principally derived from: the operation of income generating commercial properties and capital appreciation through investment in high yield real estate assets.
