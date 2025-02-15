Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.32 and traded as high as $112.20. Enova International shares last traded at $110.92, with a volume of 190,678 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENVA shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.14.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enova International

Enova International Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enova International

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,125,389.75. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. The trade was a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,543. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 823.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.