TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TMC the metals Trading Down 7.0 %
TMCWW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32.
About TMC the metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TMC the metals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.