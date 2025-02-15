TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TMC the metals Trading Down 7.0 %

TMCWW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,817. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. TMC the metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

