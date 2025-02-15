Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the January 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

