Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.95 and traded as low as C$14.35. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.21%.

Insider Activity

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

In other Keg Royalties Income Fund news, Senior Officer Kenneth Joseph Grondin acquired 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$202,222.51. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.