Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.95 and traded as low as C$14.35. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$14.55, with a volume of 11,855 shares changing hands.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.21%.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.
