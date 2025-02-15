OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $8.07. OFS Capital shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 22,944 shares trading hands.

OFS Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

