ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.13 and traded as low as $86.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 47,323 shares changing hands.
ITOCHU Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
