ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.13 and traded as low as $86.75. ITOCHU shares last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 47,323 shares changing hands.

ITOCHU Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.95.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ITOCHU stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company's stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

