Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
MHF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.38. 108,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.47.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.