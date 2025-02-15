Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in January

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

MHF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.38. 108,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.47.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 628.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 61,091 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

