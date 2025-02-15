NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.22 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($0.98). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93), with a volume of 93 shares changing hands.

NAHL Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £35.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc (AIM: NAH) is a leader in the Consumer Legal Services (“CLS”) market. The Group provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the CLS market through its three divisions:

– Personal Injury provides outsourced marketing services to law firms through National Accident Helpline and claims processing services to individuals through Your Law, Law Together and National Accident Law.

– Critical Care provides a range of specialist services in the catastrophic and serious injury market to both claimants and defendants through Bush and Company Rehabilitation.

– Residential Property provides marketing services to law firms and conveyancers as well as surveys to individuals through Fitzalan Partners.

