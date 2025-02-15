SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Short Interest Update

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,270,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 10,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 46.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SEALSQ Price Performance

Shares of LAES traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,624,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,329,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. SEALSQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Get SEALSQ alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.