LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after buying an additional 121,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
