LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In related news, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,312,000 after buying an additional 916,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after buying an additional 121,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,582,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,364.00 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

