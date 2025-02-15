Short Interest in Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Rises By 67.9%

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

In related news, Director Joan Y. Mccabe purchased 18,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $144,993.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,471.16. This trade represents a 147.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 65.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 125,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE CCIF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 129,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,294. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

