iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 95,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after acquiring an additional 526,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,507,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after purchasing an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 649,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 133,495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

