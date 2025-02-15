Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VCLT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

