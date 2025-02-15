Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VCLT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

