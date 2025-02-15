Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 127.9% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tevogen Bio by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVGN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.58. 1,155,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,074. Tevogen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

