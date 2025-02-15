Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Short Interest Update

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,400 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the January 15th total of 222,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology Stock Up 10.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

UBX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.19. 196,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,605. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unity Biotechnology stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of Unity Biotechnology worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.