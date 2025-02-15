InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,893.32 ($111.94) and traded as high as £109.10 ($137.32). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at £106.25 ($133.73), with a volume of 297,820 shares trading hands.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is £100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,909.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
