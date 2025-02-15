InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,893.32 ($111.94) and traded as high as £109.10 ($137.32). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at £106.25 ($133.73), with a volume of 297,820 shares trading hands.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is £100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,909.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our presenceIHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largestloyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in morethan 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in ourdevelopment pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.