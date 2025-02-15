ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.92. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 90,486 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

