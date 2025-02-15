Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.70. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 872 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.52 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

