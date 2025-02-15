Beazley (LON:BEZ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 778.29 ($9.80) and traded as high as GBX 853.50 ($10.74). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 851.42 ($10.72), with a volume of 3,497,001 shares traded.
Beazley Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 824.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 779.98.
Insider Transactions at Beazley
In related news, insider John Reizenstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.26) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($46,318.44). Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.
Beazley Company Profile
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
