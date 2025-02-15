The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,139.61 ($14.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,331 ($16.75). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 1,314.58 ($16.55), with a volume of 2,245,657 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($13.72) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.73) to GBX 1,350 ($16.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.21) to GBX 1,090 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,446.67 ($43.38).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SGE

The Sage Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,306.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.90 ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The Sage Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, analysts expect that The Sage Group plc will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of The Sage Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.49), for a total transaction of £364,756.40 ($459,101.83). 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.