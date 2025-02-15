Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 77.7% in January

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a growth of 77.7% from the January 15th total of 216,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

