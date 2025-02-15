Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.39. Movano shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 2,688 shares trading hands.

Movano Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

Institutional Trading of Movano

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Movano during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movano by 22.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Movano during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

