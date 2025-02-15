Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.03. Hallmark Financial Services shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on HALL
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.