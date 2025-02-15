XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading 11.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). Approximately 3,388,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.48) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.05) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPS

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 343.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 331.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alan Bannatyne acquired 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.