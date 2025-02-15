Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $7.69. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 25,076 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised Tenax Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENX. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

