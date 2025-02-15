Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Trading Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.24. 15,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 8,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRX. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $116.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

Further Reading

