SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,200 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 879,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.

SoftBank Group Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,291. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

