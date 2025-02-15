SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,200 shares, an increase of 89.6% from the January 15th total of 879,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.5 days.
SoftBank Group Stock Down 3.0 %
OTCMKTS:SFTBF traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.04. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,291. SoftBank Group has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.40.
About SoftBank Group
