Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRYAF remained flat at $99.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $77.55 and a 52-week high of $102.93.
About Kerry Group
