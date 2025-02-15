British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Trading Down 8.8% – What’s Next?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,058 ($38.49) and last traded at GBX 3,095 ($38.96). 7,627,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 29,680,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,394 ($42.72).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.24) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.2 %
British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 364.30 ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter. British American Tobacco had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.94%. Equities analysts forecast that British American Tobacco p.l.c. will post 361.5079365 earnings per share for the current year.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.74) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently -38.08%.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.
BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.
