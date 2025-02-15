Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 31.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shot up 31.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 398,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

