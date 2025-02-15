Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 15th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are companies that are believed to be undervalued by the market, based on fundamental analysis of factors such as their financial statements, earnings, and growth prospects. Investors who focus on value stocks typically seek to purchase these stocks at a price below their intrinsic value, with the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth and their stock prices will increase. These stocks often have characteristics such as low price-to-earnings ratios, high dividend yields, and stable business operations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,824,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763,604. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.86.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Intel stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 229,644,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,431,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. 37,900,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,352,121. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

