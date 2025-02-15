GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.13 and last traded at $50.04. Approximately 718,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 995,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 928.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

