Yuexiu Property (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Trading 35.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was up 35.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.
Yuexiu Property Company Profile
Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.