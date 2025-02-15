Yuexiu Property (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Trading 35.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was up 35.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

